Mango Markets (MNGO) Hits Market Cap of $197.50 Million

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges. Mango Markets has a market cap of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mango Markets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00046637 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.31 or 0.07400525 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00042841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,673.72 or 0.99889486 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mango Markets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.