Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MANH traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.03. 319,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.85. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $121.81 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

