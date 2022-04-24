MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $20,063.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

