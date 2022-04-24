Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Down 2.5% This Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $4,762.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00249631 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004298 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000721 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00021700 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.70 or 0.00641433 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

