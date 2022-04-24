Meta Platforms’ (FB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Meta Platforms from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. lowered Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $327.22.

NASDAQ FB opened at $184.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.93 and its 200-day moving average is $281.93. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $183.27 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $501.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,707,217 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6,300.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 38.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.8% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

