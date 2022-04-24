MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,333,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after buying an additional 385,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

NYSE MET traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,993. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

