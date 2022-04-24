Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $513.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) will post $513.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $506.90 million to $519.41 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $452.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. CL King dropped their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of MTX traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 76,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,941. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $61.25 and a one year high of $88.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 104,909 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

