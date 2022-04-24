MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Capitalization Tops $2.42 Million

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $4,391.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,594.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.28 or 0.07430947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.00264946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.00782447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.85 or 0.00641111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00086179 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.00410125 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

