Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Trading 36.2% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $6.10 million and $7,253.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for about $261.06 or 0.00660364 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.79 or 0.07448929 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,626.80 or 1.00237255 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 23,363 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

