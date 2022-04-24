Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading Up 9.4% Over Last Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $89.89 or 0.00226677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $7.82 million and $4,878.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00047036 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.10 or 0.07404272 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00041183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,672.09 or 1.00045154 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 86,951 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars.

