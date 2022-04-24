Mithril Market Capitalization Achieves $34.07 Million (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $34.07 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00011216 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00236041 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

