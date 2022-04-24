Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

NYSE:MC traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 475,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,045. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. The firm had revenue of $425.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

