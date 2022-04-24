Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 182,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.