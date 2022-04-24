Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Cut to $500.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $510.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $543.56.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $404.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $443.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.27. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $301.53 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $681,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,677 shares of company stock worth $30,518,027. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,081,000 after acquiring an additional 49,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,931,000 after acquiring an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,858,000 after acquiring an additional 83,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,035,000 after acquiring an additional 111,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.