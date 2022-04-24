Moonriver Reaches Market Capitalization of $203.24 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $203.24 million and approximately $13.48 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $51.27 or 0.00129877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046003 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.73 or 0.07389253 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00042609 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,312,517 coins and its circulating supply is 3,964,373 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.