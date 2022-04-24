Morgan Stanley Boosts Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $168.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of SRE opened at $168.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $1.145 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

