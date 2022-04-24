Morgan Stanley Raises BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target to GBX 735

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 642 ($8.35) to GBX 735 ($9.56) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank cut BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.72) to GBX 860 ($11.19) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 710 ($9.24) to GBX 830 ($10.80) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $615.50.

BAESY opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.7703 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

