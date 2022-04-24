Morgan Stanley Raises Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $115.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $123.34 on Wednesday. Entergy has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

In other news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $150,903.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,319 shares of company stock valued at $26,448,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Entergy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 948.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Entergy by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,028,000 after acquiring an additional 718,857 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

