Morgan Stanley Trims Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Target Price to $154.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $154.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.73.

NYSE:BX opened at $110.59 on Wednesday. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $83.15 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $1,054,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,531,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,510,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,111,452 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,658 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blackstone by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

