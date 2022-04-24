Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
COOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.20.
Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.82.
In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,603 shares of company stock worth $2,816,992. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $959,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,175,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
