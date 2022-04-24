Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

COOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.82.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%. On average, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,603 shares of company stock worth $2,816,992. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $959,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,175,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

