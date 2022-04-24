MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MRC Global has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.92.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Shares of MRC stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. MRC Global has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 2.20.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,379 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,871,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 894,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,246,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 707,346 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.