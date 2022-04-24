M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,315 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $624.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $648.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $634.99.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

