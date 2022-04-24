M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,175 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.42% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $17,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,053,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 591,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,653,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 33,918.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 348,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,989,000 after purchasing an additional 346,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $106.80 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.95.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

