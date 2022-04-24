M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,867,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $3,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.45.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $206.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.79 and a 200 day moving average of $221.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

