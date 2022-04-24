M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after purchasing an additional 637,636 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,699,000 after buying an additional 291,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,128,000 after buying an additional 201,002 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,752,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,141,000 after buying an additional 25,928 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,168,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,001,000 after buying an additional 28,234 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV opened at $78.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

