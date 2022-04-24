M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 45,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF stock opened at $135.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.16 and a 200 day moving average of $147.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.