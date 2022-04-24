M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.26% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $24,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,519.4% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after buying an additional 577,309 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,687,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,857,000 after buying an additional 321,827 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,258,000 after buying an additional 203,112 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,922,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,668,000.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $194.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.28. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.77 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

