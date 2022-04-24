M&T Bank Corp Has $20.75 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $20,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.44.

Shares of TT opened at $148.89 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $142.53 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.39 and its 200 day moving average is $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

