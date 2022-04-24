M&T Bank Corp Has $27.94 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS opened at $116.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

