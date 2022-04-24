M&T Bank Corp Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after buying an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,275,000 after buying an additional 1,025,214 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,186,000 after buying an additional 1,038,016 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

