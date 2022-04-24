M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.12% of Ryan Specialty Group worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $42.43.

Ryan Specialty Group ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The business had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

