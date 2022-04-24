M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Twitter by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 39,455 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 250.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Twitter by 178.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

