M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $23,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000.

IWY opened at $143.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.52. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $135.90 and a 1 year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

