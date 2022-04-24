M&T Bank Corp Purchases 191,116 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,116 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $32,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

