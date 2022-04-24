M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.50 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

