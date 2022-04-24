M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $471.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $546.73 and a 200 day moving average of $597.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $623.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.00.

ServiceNow Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.