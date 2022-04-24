M&T Bank Corp Sells 101 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.09.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $499.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $496.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

