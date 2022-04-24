M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,675 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,335 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,675 ($21.79) to GBX 1,775 ($23.09) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $910.50.

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.