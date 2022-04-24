M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,693,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,418,000 after purchasing an additional 78,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,241,000 after purchasing an additional 207,961 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,042,000 after purchasing an additional 44,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,308,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,281,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.44. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $119.06 and a 1 year high of $132.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

