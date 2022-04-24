Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Sells $120,660.00 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $956.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Mueller Industries (Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.