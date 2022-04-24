Nano Market Cap Tops $278.10 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Nano coin can now be bought for $2.09 or 0.00005268 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $278.10 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

