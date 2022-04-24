National Bank Financial Boosts Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target to C$7.00

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $685.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the third quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the third quarter worth $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the third quarter worth $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 99.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

