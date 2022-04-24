National Bank Financial Raises Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$14.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins lowered Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.19.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 44.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $16,924,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 939,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1,485.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 757,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after buying an additional 605,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,217,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after buying an additional 535,020 shares in the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.