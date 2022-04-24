National Bankshares Boosts Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$99.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a C$98.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$91.64.

TSE AEM opened at C$75.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$58.02 and a twelve month high of C$89.95. The company has a market cap of C$34.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$75.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 50.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.21, for a total value of C$1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,148 shares in the company, valued at C$6,437,377.08. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,532.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,872,189.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

