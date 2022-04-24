National Bankshares Boosts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$45.25

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$44.25 to C$45.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDV. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a C$2,850.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a C$2,060.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$707.11.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$33.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.61. The company has a market cap of C$8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.42. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$25.50 and a 12-month high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$878.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$899.35 million. Analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 1.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.354 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is 57.57%.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.

About Endeavour Mining (Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.