National Bankshares Boosts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$45.25

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$44.25 to C$45.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDV. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a C$2,850.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a C$2,060.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$707.11.
Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$33.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.61. The company has a market cap of C$8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.42. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$25.50 and a 12-month high of C$35.94.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.354 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is 57.57%.
In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.
About Endeavour Mining (Get Rating)
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
