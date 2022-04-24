National Bankshares Lowers iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$88.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$87.75.

IAG opened at C$72.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$63.97 and a 12 month high of C$85.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$75.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.04.

In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total value of C$800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,523,520.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

