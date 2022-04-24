National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. National Fuel Gas posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $7.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFG. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,780. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $2,583,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 212,775 shares of company stock valued at $13,812,502 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

