NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives GBX 302.50 Average PT from Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 302.50 ($3.94).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.16) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 240 ($3.12) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.51) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 222.70 ($2.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £23.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.80. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.38) and a one year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.36). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 226.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.53%.

NatWest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.