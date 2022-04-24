nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.320-$-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $398 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.36 million.nCino also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.42.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,537.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in nCino by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in nCino by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in nCino by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

