Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Cap of $8.42 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001123 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $8.42 million and $115,888.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00044193 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016165 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005367 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,136,128 coins and its circulating supply is 18,897,267 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.